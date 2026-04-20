Cyprus Strengthens Role as Eastern Mediterranean Humanitarian Hub with US-funded Military Upgrades

Cyprus, backed by US taxpayers, is in the process of upgrading its key military installations. This strategic move aims to solidify its role as a sanctuary and humanitarian hub in the tumultuous eastern Mediterranean, facilitating evacuations from Middle Eastern conflict zones.

The upgrades include a new heliport at the Evangelos Florakis naval base, funded by the US European Command, to accommodate large transport helicopters. Meanwhile, the Andreas Papandreou air base will see an expansion to handle heavy-lift military aircraft more efficiently, according to National Guard spokesperson Lt. Col. Paris Samoutis.

This collaboration signifies a pivot from Cyprus' non-aligned stance of the past to embracing Western allies, notably under President Nikos Christodoulides, underscoring Cyprus' strategic geopolitical positioning. While primarily for humanitarian purposes, the strengthened installations offer alternative options for the US and EU amidst regional crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)