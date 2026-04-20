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Elon Musk Faces Investigations in Paris Over Allegations on Social Platform X

Elon Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino are summoned in Paris over misconduct allegations linked to social media platform X. The allegations involve biased algorithms, deepfake misuse, and Holocaust denial. French authorities, alerted US officials to potential securities fraud linked to these issues ahead of a major merger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:48 IST
Elon Musk Faces Investigations in Paris Over Allegations on Social Platform X
Elon Musk
  • Country:
  • France

Elon Musk and former CEO Linda Yaccarino are set to address French investigators regarding allegations of misconduct on the social media platform X. Authorities are probing into accusations concerning the spread of child sexual abuse materials and deepfake content linked to biased algorithms on the platform.

The investigation follows alarming findings from X's AI system, Grok, which reportedly produced disturbing outputs, including Holocaust denial and sexually explicit deepfakes. French officials have also raised concerns with US authorities about potential financial misconduct linked to an upcoming high-profile merger involving company X.

The Paris prosecutor has alerted the US DOJ and SEC about potential orchestration of deepfake content to artificially boost company valuations. However, the US Justice Department declined to assist, citing interference with American business operations as a violation of the First Amendment.

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