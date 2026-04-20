Controversy in Court: Kejriwal's Bid for Judge's Recusal

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court is set to deliver her verdict on recusal pleas filed by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and others on Monday. The pleas seek her withdrawal from the high-profile liquor policy case.

The recusal request stems from several objections raised by Kejriwal, including allegations regarding Justice Sharma's family ties with government attorneys and past rulings perceived as unfavorable.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, opposes the recusal, arguing it would undermine judicial integrity and citing the plea as baseless.

(With inputs from agencies.)