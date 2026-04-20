Controversy in Court: Kejriwal's Bid for Judge's Recusal
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court will announce her decision regarding recusal pleas from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and others in the Delhi liquor policy case. They cite potential bias due to her past decisions and alleged family connections with government lawyers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 11:02 IST
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Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court is set to deliver her verdict on recusal pleas filed by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and others on Monday. The pleas seek her withdrawal from the high-profile liquor policy case.
The recusal request stems from several objections raised by Kejriwal, including allegations regarding Justice Sharma's family ties with government attorneys and past rulings perceived as unfavorable.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, opposes the recusal, arguing it would undermine judicial integrity and citing the plea as baseless.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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