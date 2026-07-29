Rising Violence in Sudan's North Kordofan Claims More Children's Lives

Children in Sudan's North Kordofan continue to pay the highest price as fighting intensifies around Al Obeid, with UNICEF reporting that at least 23 children have been killed and 25 more injured over the past two months. The agency is urging all parties involved in the conflict to protect civilians and prevent further harm to children caught in the violence.

Deadly attacks continue around Al Obeid

The latest tragedy took place on 24 July in the Burbur area, south of Al Obeid, where at least four children—two boys and two girls between eight and 16 years old—were reportedly killed. The incident adds to a growing toll in July, during which at least eight children have been reported killed or injured.

The violence has steadily worsened since fighting intensified around Al Obeid in late May, leaving families living in constant fear and exposing children to life-threatening risks every day.

Children facing an escalating humanitarian crisis

UNICEF said the impact on children has grown month by month. Reports indicate that at least 10 children were killed or injured in May, while June recorded at least 30 child casualties, including a baby who was only two months old.

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative for Sudan, said every child lost represents a family whose future has been changed forever. He stressed that children continue to bear the consequences of a conflict they did not create and called for urgent action to safeguard their lives and rights.

Conflict leaves children at growing risk

The crisis in North Kordofan reflects the wider situation across Sudan, where more than three years of conflict have devastated communities. During the first six months of this year, at least 330 children were reportedly killed or injured across the country.

Repeated displacement, ongoing violence and damage to essential infrastructure have disrupted access to education, healthcare and clean water, leaving millions of children exposed to greater hardship and uncertainty.

UNICEF calls for protection of civilians

UNICEF has renewed its appeal for all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law by protecting civilians, especially children. The agency is calling for every possible precaution to reduce the impact of hostilities on children and to safeguard schools, hospitals, water systems and other essential services that families rely on for survival.

UNICEF warned that without stronger protection measures, more children will continue to lose their lives, suffer injuries and face the lasting effects of a conflict that has already caused immense human suffering.