Fast-Track Approval Given for Major Auckland Waterfront Redevelopment

A major redevelopment of Auckland's Downtown Carpark has received Fast-track approval, clearing the way for a large mixed-use precinct featuring two high-rise towers, commercial and residential spaces, a hotel, retail outlets and new public areas in the city centre.

The project, led by Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited, is the 28th development approved under the Government's Fast-track consenting process. The company submitted its application in January 2026, with approval granted around five months after an independent expert panel was appointed to assess the proposal.

Carpark to Make Way for New City Precinct

The redevelopment will begin with the demolition of the existing seven-storey Downtown Carpark at the western end of Auckland's waterfront.

Once completed, the site will include a 55-storey premium commercial office tower, a 162-metre mixed-use residential tower, a hotel, retail stores, food and beverage venues, publicly accessible civic spaces and an extensive network of laneways designed to improve connections through the area.

The development is expected to transform one of the city's key waterfront locations into a modern destination that combines business, residential living and hospitality within a single precinct.

Expert Panel Sets Conditions for the Project

During its assessment, the independent expert panel concluded that the design and spacing of the proposed towers would reduce their visual impact on Auckland's skyline.

The panel also identified several issues that required attention, particularly the effects of construction traffic and vehicle movements associated with hotel pick-up and drop-off areas. To address these concerns, the approval includes consent conditions requiring detailed traffic management plans and ongoing monitoring throughout the project's development.

These measures are intended to reduce disruption while construction is underway and support the safe operation of the completed precinct.

Development Expected to Boost City Economy

Housing and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said the redevelopment would deliver a modern mixed-use precinct in a prominent part of Auckland's waterfront while making better use of the existing site.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the project is expected to generate wider economic benefits for nearby businesses, with tourism, retail and hospitality among the sectors likely to benefit from increased activity in the city centre.

Jones also highlighted the partnership between Precinct Properties and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, describing it as a collaboration that supports economic growth, employment opportunities and the long-term development of central Auckland.

Fast-Track Process Continues to Advance Major Projects

The approval adds another significant development to the Government's Fast-track programme, which is intended to speed up the consenting process for projects considered important to New Zealand's economic growth and infrastructure development.

Construction of the new precinct is expected to reshape a key part of Auckland's waterfront while creating new commercial, residential and public spaces that support the city's continued growth.