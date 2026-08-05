Court Ruling Backs Treasury's PIC Governance Reforms

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has welcomed a High Court ruling that declared the suspension of Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Chief Executive Officer Patrick Dlamini invalid and unlawful, saying the judgment supports government's efforts to strengthen governance at the country's largest asset manager.

Dlamini was placed on precautionary suspension after allegations of impropriety surfaced in a whistleblower report. The court later found that the PIC board did not obtain the required approval from the Minister of Finance and Cabinet before taking the decision to suspend him.

Treasury says ruling supports governance reforms

In a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, Godongwana said the judgment confirms that the steps taken by National Treasury and Cabinet to restore stability and proper governance at the PIC were justified.

The Ministry said those interventions became necessary after Dlamini was suspended without what it described as the required consultation and due process. According to the Minister, the court's decision reinforces the importance of following established governance procedures, particularly in institutions that manage significant public funds.

Cabinet strengthens the PIC board

The judgment comes shortly after Cabinet announced the appointment of new non-executive members to the PIC Board of Directors. Government said the appointments form part of wider efforts to address governance challenges within the corporation and strengthen oversight of its operations.

The Ministry said these changes are intended to improve accountability and support the ongoing reform process at the institution.

Reforms to continue

Godongwana reaffirmed his commitment to implementing reforms recommended by the Judge Mpati Commission, which investigated governance issues at the PIC. The Ministry said the reform programme will continue in consultation with Cabinet as government works to improve governance standards and reinforce public confidence in the institution.

The PIC manages investments on behalf of public sector pension funds and other state-related clients, making it one of the most influential financial institutions in South Africa.

PIC's role remains vital

The Minister stressed that the PIC plays a critical role in South Africa's financial system because it serves as the country's largest asset manager and safeguards a substantial share of public sector retirement savings.

The Ministry said maintaining strong governance and public trust at the corporation remains essential, given its responsibility for managing billions of rand in investments that affect the financial security of millions of public servants and pension beneficiaries.