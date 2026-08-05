Centre Pushes Stronger Action to Reduce Human-Wildlife Conflict

The Centre has called for stronger coordination, scientific planning and greater community participation to reduce human-wildlife conflict across India, as the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change reviewed measures to improve safety for both people and wildlife.

The meeting, chaired by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi, brought together Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh, Members of Parliament, senior ministry officials, Principal Chief Conservators of Forests and Chief Wildlife Wardens from several states. Discussions focused on practical solutions that can reduce conflict while protecting India's rich biodiversity.

National initiatives gather momentum

The committee reviewed the progress made since its previous meeting in December 2025, including consultations between state governments and Members of Parliament from conflict-affected regions.

Officials also highlighted the launch of the National Human-Wildlife Conflict Portal, introduced on 10 July 2026 as a single digital platform for recording incidents, managing data, sharing knowledge and supporting decision-making. Members were informed about the establishment of the Centre of Excellence on Human-Wildlife Conflict at SACON's Wildlife Institute of India South Centre in Coimbatore, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the seventh National Board for Wildlife meeting.

The centre has been created to support scientific research, policy development, technological innovation, capacity building and community-based solutions that can help states deal with growing conflict between people and wild animals.

The committee also noted that the Regional Action Plan on Elephant Conservation for South India has received approval, strengthening efforts to protect elephant populations and reduce conflict in the region.

States showcase successful models

Representatives from Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh shared their experiences in managing human-wildlife conflict, outlining measures suited to the unique challenges within their landscapes.

Assam presented its landscape-based planning model, which includes habitat restoration, wildlife corridor protection, early warning systems and livelihood support for affected communities. Karnataka highlighted its technology-driven strategy that combines artificial intelligence, surveillance systems, command centres, rapid response teams and a digital compensation platform.

Kerala showcased its institutional framework, which includes treating human-wildlife conflict as a state-specific disaster, deploying specialised response teams and strengthening community participation through volunteer programmes. Madhya Pradesh explained its "Prevention First" approach, which relies on artificial intelligence, GPS tracking, drones, rapid response teams and community networks to predict and reduce conflict.

Uttarakhand outlined its integrated command centre, round-the-clock helpline, habitat restoration projects and village volunteer networks, while Uttar Pradesh detailed its efforts to manage increasing leopard-related incidents in the Terai Arc Landscape through rescue centres, solar fencing, scientific monitoring and community engagement.

Technology and communities seen as key

Members agreed that protecting both wildlife and human lives requires more than conservation measures alone. Discussions highlighted the growing role of technologies such as geographic information systems (GIS), artificial intelligence, drones, predictive analytics and radio telemetry in identifying risks before incidents occur.

The committee also stressed the importance of improving compensation systems for affected families, strengthening frontline forest staff, increasing public awareness and encouraging local communities to take an active role in conservation efforts.

Balanced approach for the future

Bhupender Yadav praised the initiatives introduced by the participating states and said human-wildlife conflict can only be addressed through a balanced strategy that combines scientific management, effective institutions, modern technology and strong community involvement.

Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh also called for habitat-based scientific studies to assess whether ecosystems have sufficient resources to support existing wildlife populations. He said understanding the carrying capacity of different habitats would help governments plan better conservation strategies while reducing pressure on nearby communities.

The meeting concluded with Members of Parliament discussing additional measures to strengthen national and state-level responses, with a shared commitment to reducing human-wildlife conflict while safeguarding India's wildlife heritage for future generations.