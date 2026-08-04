Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh Becomes India's 101st Ramsar Site

India has added another milestone to its wetland conservation journey with the designation of Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh as the country's 101st Ramsar Site. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, giving Arunachal Pradesh its first internationally recognised wetland under the Ramsar Convention.

Sharing the news on social media, the minister said the recognition strengthens India's efforts to protect biodiversity, improve water and climate security, and support the livelihoods of communities that depend on healthy wetland ecosystems. The new designation also places Glaw Lake among the country's most ecologically important natural landscapes.

India's Ramsar network continues to grow

Bhupender Yadav highlighted the rapid growth of India's Ramsar network over the past decade, noting that the number of recognised sites has increased from 26 in 2014 to 101 today. He credited this expansion to the country's sustained focus on environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and sustainable development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister said every new Ramsar Site strengthens India's commitment to preserving natural ecosystems while ensuring that conservation and community welfare move forward together. He also described the latest addition as another step in India's continuing journey to expand and protect its wetlands.

A biodiversity-rich lake in the Eastern Himalayas

Glaw Lake is located inside the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. The pristine freshwater lake is fed by perennial mountain streams and surrounded by dense forests, creating a thriving habitat for a wide variety of plant and animal species.

The wetland and its surrounding catchment support more than 150 tree species and 49 orchid species, making the region one of the biodiversity-rich landscapes of the Eastern Himalayas. Its healthy ecosystem also plays an important role in maintaining water resources, supporting wildlife and strengthening climate resilience.

A boost for conservation and local communities

The Ramsar recognition brings global attention to Glaw Lake's ecological value while encouraging stronger conservation efforts in the region. Protecting wetlands such as Glaw Lake helps preserve unique habitats, improves freshwater security and creates opportunities for sustainable livelihoods linked to nature conservation.

With the addition of Glaw Lake, India has crossed the landmark figure of 100 Ramsar Sites, reflecting the country's growing commitment to safeguarding wetlands that are essential for biodiversity, environmental stability and future generations.