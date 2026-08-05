India Post Sets Up Special Rakhi Counters in Delhi

The Department of Posts has announced special arrangements to ensure the timely delivery of Rakhi consignments ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on 28 August 2026. To help customers send Rakhi gifts and greetings without delays, dedicated booking counters will operate across Delhi until 22 August 2026.

The department said the initiative is designed to manage the seasonal increase in postal traffic and encourage people to send their Rakhi articles early to avoid the last-minute rush that typically builds up closer to the festival.

Special Rakhi counters across Delhi

Special Rakhi Mail booking counters will be available at 34 major post offices across Delhi, along with additional facilities at the Delhi Railway Station Transit Mail Office and the New Delhi Railway Station Transit Mail Office.

Residents can book Rakhi consignments at major locations including Delhi GPO, New Delhi GPO, Lodi Road Head Post Office, Kalkaji Head Post Office, Janakpuri Post Office, Krishna Nagar Head Post Office, Sarojini Nagar Head Post Office, Rohini Sector-7 Post Office, R.K. Puram, Ashok Vihar, Hauz Khas, Mehrauli, Malviya Nagar, Paschim Vihar and several other post offices spread across the city.

The department has advised customers to post their Rakhi consignments well before the deadline to ensure smooth processing and timely delivery.

Faster delivery through Speed Post

The Department of Posts is also encouraging customers to use its 24 Speed Post and 48 Speed Post services for faster and secure delivery of Rakhi and other important consignments during the festive season. These premium services come with guaranteed delivery standards, including a Money Back Guarantee if the prescribed delivery timeline is not met. The 24 Speed Post service will be available at 35 designated booking centres in Delhi and will offer expedited delivery to six major metropolitan cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Wide network of booking centres

The designated Speed Post booking locations include Delhi GPO, New Delhi GPO, Krishna Nagar Head Post Office, Naraina Industrial Estate Head Post Office, Kalkaji Head Post Office, Lodi Road Head Post Office, Sarojini Nagar Head Post Office, Ramesh Nagar Head Post Office, Civil Lines, Delhi Cantonment, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka Sector-6, Janakpuri, Maya Puri, Tilak Nagar and several Business Post Centres across Delhi.

The department said these arrangements are intended to provide customers with a reliable and convenient postal service during one of the busiest festive periods of the year. With dedicated Rakhi counters, expanded booking facilities and faster Speed Post services, India Post aims to ensure that Rakhi reaches families and loved ones across the country in time for the celebrations.