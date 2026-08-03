India Marks Satish Gujral's Birth Centenary With Special Postage Stamp

The Department of Posts has released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the birth centenary of legendary artist, architect, sculptor, muralist and writer Satish Gujral. The special ceremony took place at Bikaner House in New Delhi, where Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia unveiled the stamp in the presence of members of the Gujral family, senior postal officials, noted artist Padma Bhushan Jatin Das, former National Gallery of Modern Art Director Dr. Rajeev Lochan and several distinguished guests.

The tribute celebrates a remarkable creative journey that stretched across more than seven decades and left a lasting impression on India's cultural landscape. Satish Gujral's work crossed artistic boundaries, blending painting, sculpture, architecture and literature into a body of work admired both in India and internationally.

Minister recalls Gujral's unique contribution

Speaking at the event, Scindia described Satish Gujral as a creative genius whose life reflected resilience, imagination and excellence. He said Gujral's artistic vision continues to inspire generations and remains an important part of India's cultural identity.

The minister also highlighted Gujral's close association with the Department of Posts, pointing out that the celebrated artist designed stamps that transformed complex ideas into memorable visual stories. He referred to Gujral's work for the commemorative stamp marking the 125th anniversary of VSNL, where communication was presented through powerful artistic symbolism, as well as his Financial Inclusion stamp that expressed national progress and empowerment through meaningful imagery instead of literal illustrations.

A small stamp carrying a lasting legacy

Scindia said postage stamps may be small in size, yet they carry the spirit, history and shared memories of the nation as they travel across cities, towns and villages. He expressed hope that the newly released stamp would preserve Satish Gujral's legacy while introducing future generations to his extraordinary artistic achievements.

The commemorative stamp features a portrait of Satish Gujral seated with a paintbrush in hand, representing his lifelong dedication to creativity. The artwork places him against a colourful background inspired by his signature artistic style, using rich shades of purple and blue to reflect the depth and energy of his work. The design was created by Anuj Kumar following a proposal submitted by Raseel Gujral Ansal.

Celebrating a life that shaped Indian art

Satish Gujral received the Padma Vibhushan for his outstanding contribution to Indian art and culture. His work extended far beyond galleries and public spaces, influencing generations of artists, architects and creative professionals through bold ideas and distinctive expression.

The commemorative stamp serves as a national recognition of his enduring contribution to India's artistic heritage while preserving the memory of one of the country's most celebrated creative figures in a form that will continue reaching people across the nation.