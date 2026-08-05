South Africa Calls for AU-Wide Talks on Migration

South Africa has renewed its call for a continent-wide conference on migration, saying the issue should be addressed through a collective African response rather than discussions that place the spotlight on a single country.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola made the remarks while briefing the media in Pretoria on the outcomes of the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council. He said migration is a challenge affecting many African nations and should be examined through a broader conversation that considers its causes, impact and long-term solutions.

South Africa backs continent-wide migration conference

Lamola welcomed the African Union Executive Council's decision not to include migration on the agenda of the upcoming AU mid-term review meeting. He said South Africa continues to support the implementation of a resolution adopted during the 25th African Union Assembly in Johannesburg in 2015, which called for a dedicated continental conference on migration.

According to the Minister, that platform would allow African countries to discuss ways of improving mobility across the continent while also addressing irregular migration and strengthening systems to manage migration flows.

He said the proposed conference should examine the wider factors driving migration, including economic opportunities, peace and security, climate change and democratic governance, instead of treating migration as a challenge confined to one country.

Rejecting attempts to single out South Africa

Responding to questions from journalists, Lamola said South Africa does not support attempts to frame migration as a uniquely South African issue.

He noted that migration affects countries across the continent, with many Africans moving in search of safety, employment and better living conditions. According to research cited during the briefing, nearly 45% of Africans live outside their countries of origin, while almost six out of every ten Africans between the ages of 18 and 25 have considered emigrating in search of greater opportunities.

Lamola warned that focusing only on South Africa would not produce meaningful solutions and could instead create an unbalanced discussion that ignores the broader realities facing the continent.

He also confirmed that South Africa will continue engaging with the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, which is expected to visit the country to discuss migration-related matters.

Migration linked to wider development challenges

The Minister said migration cannot be separated from Africa's broader social and economic landscape. He argued that any continental strategy should include discussions on regional integration, peace and stability, economic growth, climate change and the factors contributing to anti-migrant attitudes.

He added that African leaders should work together to develop practical measures that reduce violence, discrimination, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance while addressing the conditions that force people to leave their home countries.

South Africa, Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire continue to receive the largest share of migrants moving within Africa, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation on migration management.

South Africa outlines AU priorities

Lamola also updated member states on South Africa's responsibilities within the African Union, including its role as Chair of the Committee of Five (C5) on South Sudan and Chair of the Ministerial Follow-Up Committee overseeing Agenda 2063.

He said South Africa has focused on improving accountability, accelerating implementation and securing sustainable financing for the African Union's long-term development agenda. As part of that work, the country has proposed a feasibility study into establishing an Agenda 2063 Development Fund to complement existing African financial institutions.

On South Sudan, Lamola called on the international community to support preparations for credible and inclusive elections under the country's Revitalised Peace Agreement, saying a successful electoral process is essential for lasting peace and stability.

The Minister also welcomed the decision to hold an Extraordinary African Union Summit on conflict prevention and resolution in Luanda, Angola, later this month. He said the meeting would strengthen the principle of African solutions to African problems while providing an opportunity for leaders to respond to pressing conflicts, including the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan.