EU offers Spain emergency aid to reinforce Ceuta border

The EU has offered Spain emergency financial assistance to strengthen border protection in Ceuta, following a massive influx of migrants from Morocco last week.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 18:02 IST
EU offers Spain emergency aid to reinforce Ceuta border
  • Country:
  • Spain

​EU ​has ‌offered Spain aid, including ​emergency financial assistance, ‌to help strengthen the protection of the external border in ‌Ceuta, European Commissioner for ‌Migration Magnus Brunner said following an EU migration meeting.

He ⁠added ​that ⁠the events in Ceuta last ⁠week, when about 70,000 people ​came over the border from ⁠Morocco into the Spanish enclave, ⁠were ​fueled by criminal smuggling networks and ⁠social media disinformation.

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