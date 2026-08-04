EU offers Spain emergency aid to reinforce Ceuta border
The EU has offered Spain emergency financial assistance to strengthen border protection in Ceuta, following a massive influx of migrants from Morocco last week.
- Country:
- Spain
EU has offered Spain aid, including emergency financial assistance, to help strengthen the protection of the external border in Ceuta, European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner said following an EU migration meeting.
He added that the events in Ceuta last week, when about 70,000 people came over the border from Morocco into the Spanish enclave, were fueled by criminal smuggling networks and social media disinformation.
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