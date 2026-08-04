EU offers Spain emergency aid to reinforce Ceuta border

​EU ​has ‌offered Spain aid, including ​emergency financial assistance, ‌to help strengthen the protection of the external border in ‌Ceuta, European Commissioner for ‌Migration Magnus Brunner said following an EU migration meeting.

He ⁠added ​that ⁠the events in Ceuta last ⁠week, when about 70,000 people ​came over the border from ⁠Morocco into the Spanish enclave, ⁠were ​fueled by criminal smuggling networks and ⁠social media disinformation.