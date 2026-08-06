Government Urges Youth to Seize Education and Job Opportunities

The South African government has encouraged young people to take advantage of education, skills development and employment programmes that can help them build successful careers, stressing that opportunities already exist for those willing to pursue them. Speaking at the Youth in Action Expo in Cape Town, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli said tackling youth unemployment requires a shared effort between government, businesses, educational institutions and young people themselves.

Addressing thousands of attendees at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Mhlauli said the rapid growth of the expo reflects the determination of South Africa's youth to improve their future. She noted that participation has increased from about 1,500 people three years ago to more than 14,000 this year, describing the event as a sign that young people are actively looking for opportunities to learn, work and succeed.

TVET Colleges and Skills Training Encouraged

While acknowledging the country's unemployment challenges, Mhlauli encouraged young people to broaden their career choices by considering Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges alongside universities. She said vocational education offers valuable skills that are in demand across different industries and should be viewed as an important pathway to employment rather than an alternative to higher education.

She also reminded prospective students that financial assistance remains available through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), urging eligible applicants to prepare for the 2027 application cycle later this year.

Employment Programmes Continue to Create Opportunities

Mhlauli highlighted the progress of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI), launched in 2020 to connect young people with work opportunities through partnerships involving government, business and civil society. According to the Deputy Minister, the initiative has created access to more than 2.5 million earning opportunities since its introduction.

She said more than 5.9 million young people have registered on the free SAYouth.mobi platform, while over 5.36 million have signed up with the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA). During the first quarter of 2026 alone, more than 155,000 new opportunities were created, with over 70 percent going to young women.

Support Available for Graduates and Entrepreneurs

The Deputy Minister urged unemployed youth to register on SAYouth.mobi, explaining that the zero-rated platform provides free access to job vacancies, internships, apprenticeships, learnerships, bursaries and skills development programmes without requiring mobile data.

Graduates were encouraged to explore opportunities through the Youth Employment Service (YES), while aspiring entrepreneurs were advised to seek assistance from organisations including the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (SEDFA), the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA), the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Marking Women's Month, Mhlauli also highlighted the importance of expanding economic opportunities for young women, noting that they account for more than 70 percent of opportunities created through the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. She encouraged attendees to make full use of the expo by building connections, asking questions and exploring every opportunity available to help shape their future.