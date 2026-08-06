Gaganyaan Mission Crosses Key Milestones Ahead of First Crewed Flight

India's first human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, has achieved several important milestones as the country moves closer to sending astronauts into space aboard an indigenous mission. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that major systems required for the mission have been successfully developed and tested, with the first uncrewed flight now targeted for the final quarter of 2026.

The Minister said the programme continues to make steady progress in developing the technologies, infrastructure and safety systems needed for India's maiden human spaceflight, while laying the foundation for future space exploration projects.

Critical Systems Successfully Developed

According to Dr. Singh, the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) has completed the development and ground testing of all its propulsion stages and structural components. The propulsion systems for both the Crew Module and Service Module have also been tested and qualified.

Several other mission-critical technologies, including the Environmental Control and Life Support System, Thermal Protection System, Deceleration System, Crew Module Up-righting System and end-to-end avionics, have been successfully developed and validated through extensive testing. These systems are designed to ensure astronaut safety and reliable mission performance during launch, orbit and re-entry.

Crew Safety and Mission Infrastructure Advance

The Minister said significant progress has also been made in strengthening crew safety. All five motors used in the Crew Escape System have been developed and successfully completed static testing, while the associated structures have also been qualified.

Mission infrastructure has expanded with the establishment of the Orbital Module Preparation Facility, Gaganyaan Control Centre, Crew Training Facility and upgrades to the Second Launch Pad. The successful completion of the TV-D1 Test Vehicle Mission validated the Crew Escape System during flight, while Integrated Air Drop Tests confirmed the performance of the Crew Module's deceleration system. Preparations for the next Test Vehicle Mission, TV-D2, are currently underway.

Uncrewed Flights to Lead Human Mission

Dr. Singh said the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission carrying the Vyommitra half-humanoid is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. The mission will test several technologies being used for the first time under India's human spaceflight programme.

Two additional uncrewed missions, configured similarly to the planned crewed flight, are expected to follow during 2027 before India launches its first human orbital mission. Ground communication systems, recovery plans, tracking infrastructure and qualification tests are also progressing alongside flight preparations.

Bharatiya Antariksh Station Planned by 2035

Looking beyond Gaganyaan, the Minister said India plans to operationalise the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) by 2035. ISRO has finalised the overall design of the space station, which will consist of five modules, while the Government has already approved the development and launch of the first module, BAS-01.

The Human Spaceflight Programme received a budget allocation of ₹20,193 crore in September 2024 to support eight missions. Dr. Singh also highlighted ISRO's collaborations with international partners, including the European Space Agency, Australian Space Agency, France's CNES and Russia's Roscosmos, covering areas such as astronaut training, mission support, recovery operations and specialised technical assistance.

The Government said the progress achieved under the Gaganyaan programme reflects India's commitment to building indigenous human spaceflight capabilities while preparing for a larger role in future space exploration.