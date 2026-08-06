Sonowal Calls for Smarter Maritime Security at Indian Ports

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has called for a major upgrade in India's maritime security framework, saying the country's growing port infrastructure and expanding role in global trade demand stronger, technology-driven protection against modern security threats.

Speaking at the 2nd National Port Security Conference 2026 in New Delhi, Sonowal said India's ports should not be judged only by the volume of cargo they handle or their operational efficiency. Their ability to prevent and respond to cyberattacks, drone intrusions and disruptions to critical infrastructure will play an equally important role in supporting the country's economic growth. He said secure ports are essential for maintaining strong trade, which in turn strengthens the national economy and contributes to overall development.

Focus on Technology and Institutional Coordination

The Minister stressed that the nature of maritime security has changed rapidly, with digital threats and geopolitical tensions creating new challenges for ports around the world. He urged government agencies, port authorities and industry stakeholders to work together in building a security system that is integrated, resilient and capable of adapting to future risks.

Sonowal highlighted the proposed Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) under the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025, saying the new body would strengthen regulatory oversight, introduce uniform security standards and improve coordination among maritime agencies. He added that stronger institutional mechanisms would help India respond more effectively to emerging threats while supporting the country's expanding maritime ambitions.

Smart Ports Need Strong Cyber Protection

The Minister also underlined the importance of protecting India's growing digital maritime infrastructure. He referred to initiatives such as e-Samudra, the Maritime Single Window and the One Nation One Port Process, saying these platforms are transforming port operations and making services more efficient.

As ports become increasingly technology-driven, Sonowal said investments in cyber security and risk management must keep pace with digital expansion. He added that India's vision of becoming a leading maritime nation under the SAGAR initiative and achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 depends on building ports that are both modern and secure.

Experts Discuss Emerging Maritime Threats

The conference brought together nearly 140 participants, including senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, State Maritime Boards, major and non-major ports, along with representatives from the maritime industry.

During the discussions, Ports Secretary Vijay Kumar called for a "Security by Design" approach, arguing that security should be incorporated into every stage of port planning, development and operations instead of being treated as a separate function. Secretary (Border Management) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr Rajendra Kumar, also stressed the need for greater use of technology and closer coordination among agencies to tackle cyber threats, drone activity and transnational maritime crimes.

The conference included technical sessions on the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, cyber security, geopolitical risks affecting global shipping and evolving international practices in maritime security. Participants are expected to submit recommendations that will help strengthen India's port security framework and prepare the sector for future challenges.