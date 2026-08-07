Ramaphosa Visits Sasol Secunda Plant to Review Industrial Growth

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Sasol's Secunda Operations in Mpumalanga on Thursday, where he received an in-depth overview of the company's operations and their contribution to South Africa's economy, industrial development, energy security and employment.

The visit gave the President a closer look at one of the country's largest industrial facilities, which processes around 35 million tonnes of locally mined coal each year to produce fuel and chemical products used across several sectors of the economy. Government said the engagement highlighted the importance of large-scale industrial investments in supporting economic growth and strengthening South Africa's manufacturing capacity.

President Receives Overview of Sasol's Integrated Operations

During the visit, Ramaphosa was briefed on Sasol's integrated value chain, covering mining, gasification, refining, logistics, chemical production and the company's proprietary Fischer-Tropsch technology. The discussions provided insight into how these operations work together to supply fuel and chemical products while supporting domestic industries.

Company officials also outlined Sasol's contribution to local manufacturing, explaining how its operations strengthen supply chains, encourage innovation and help develop technical skills. The briefing also focused on the company's role in sustaining thousands of jobs through its industrial activities.

Focus on Competitiveness and Energy Security

Sasol used the opportunity to update the President on its ongoing investments aimed at improving operational efficiency and maintaining a competitive industrial base. The company also discussed its transition initiatives while continuing to ensure a stable supply of liquid fuels and chemical products that remain essential to South Africa's economy.

The engagement highlighted the balance between modernising industrial operations and maintaining reliable energy supplies that support businesses, transport and manufacturing across the country.

Industrial Investment Remains a National Priority

The Presidency said the visit reinforced the strategic importance of industrial projects such as Sasol's Secunda Operations in driving inclusive economic growth, attracting investment and strengthening South Africa's industrial competitiveness over the long term.

Speaking to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) during the visit, President Ramaphosa described Sasol as one of South Africa's key industrial and economic contributors, recognising its continued role in supporting the country's development.

The President was accompanied by Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu and was welcomed by Sasol President and Chief Executive Officer Simon Baloyi, Independent Non-Executive Director and Board Chairperson Muriel Dube, along with members of the Sasol Group Executive Committee.