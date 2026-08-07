Thailand's Gun Control Dilemma: New Laws on the Horizon
Following a shooting rampage near Bangkok, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced plans to introduce new firearms control laws. Aimed at reducing gun violence in a country with high gun ownership, the law will restrict firearms to government officials. Previous measures have been critiqued for insufficiency.
- Country:
- Thailand
In response to a devastating shooting spree near Bangkok, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has pledged to introduce stringent firearms control legislation. The new law aims to curb gun violence in Thailand, a nation cited as Southeast Asia's largest civilian gun owner, restricting firearm carrying to government officials only.
Anutin, who has a history of tightening gun regulations as a former interior minister, had earlier initiated temporary gun control measures. Despite these efforts, experts argue that existing regulations fall short, as highlighted by the recent tragedy involving a teenage shooter and a school in Bangkok.
Thailand's high civilian gun ownership underscores the urgency for improved regulation. Critics emphasize the need for comprehensive policies, including mental health assessments and periodic license reviews, to prevent future incidents. The proposed legislation will be crucial in addressing the country's ongoing battle with gun-related violence.
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