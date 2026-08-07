Spain to Transfer Migrant Minors from Ceuta Amid Crisis

Spain's leftist government is taking decisive action to address the crisis in Ceuta by transferring migrant minors to the mainland. The move aims to alleviate overcrowding in the North African enclave where thousands recently crossed from Morocco.

Sira Rego, Spain's Youth Minister, announced that the government is prioritizing younger children and unaccompanied girls for transfer. This step follows a deadly surge in crossings, which left dozens dead and many minors stranded in Ceuta. Rego emphasized that the situation is gradually stabilizing.

While Morocco has expressed readiness to repatriate minors, Spain will evaluate each case to ensure children's rights are protected. The cooperation aims to work within the legal frameworks and overcome administrative challenges, with a focus on family reunification whenever possible.