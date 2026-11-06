Peace Accord Turns 20: Nepal Faces Renewed UN Calls to Address Civil War Abuses

Nepal is facing renewed calls to prioritise transitional justice as the country marks the 20th anniversary of the Comprehensive Peace Accord, which brought an end to its decade-long civil war in 2006. United Nations human rights expert Bernard Duhaime has urged the government to take stronger action to address unresolved human rights violations, support victims and strengthen accountability for abuses committed during the conflict. He warned that two decades after the historic peace agreement, the country still needs to make meaningful progress in delivering truth, justice and reparations to affected families.

The Comprehensive Peace Accord marked a major turning point in Nepal's history, creating an opportunity to rebuild peace and establish mechanisms for addressing the suffering caused by years of armed conflict. Several transitional justice initiatives have been introduced since the agreement was signed, but their progress has remained slow, leaving many victims and communities waiting for answers and recognition. Duhaime, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, believes Nepal must now give greater attention to completing these unfinished responsibilities.

The formation of a new administration earlier in 2026 has created an opportunity for Nepal to strengthen governance and restore momentum to its transitional justice process. Duhaime has encouraged the authorities to use this period to improve accountability, rebuild confidence in justice institutions and ensure that the needs of conflict-affected communities remain central to government decisions. He stressed that the country should not miss this opportunity to address past human rights violations and strengthen protections against similar abuses in the future.

Two Decades After the Peace Accord, Justice Remains Unfinished

Nepal's transitional justice process was established to address serious human rights concerns arising from the civil war, including the experiences of victims and families seeking information about abuses committed during the conflict. The slow implementation of justice initiatives has raised concerns about whether existing institutions can effectively deliver accountability, reparations and meaningful recognition of the suffering experienced by affected communities. Duhaime stressed that transitional justice requires more than establishing institutions, calling for concrete measures that protect victims' rights and restore public confidence in the justice process.

The UN expert has urged Nepal to appoint commissioners to its two transitional justice commissions without delay, allowing their work to continue and providing a clearer path toward addressing unresolved cases. Effective leadership and functioning institutions are essential for examining past violations, supporting affected families and moving forward with investigations and other justice-related responsibilities. Strengthening these mechanisms could help Nepal demonstrate its commitment to fulfilling the promises made under the Comprehensive Peace Accord and responding to the expectations of those affected by the conflict.

UN Calls for Stronger Institutions and International Cooperation

Duhaime has encouraged the Nepalese government to engage more actively with international human rights bodies and mechanisms to support its commitments to accountability and justice. Such cooperation can help strengthen national institutions, improve human rights protections and provide opportunities for constructive dialogue on the challenges affecting the transitional justice process. He believes continued engagement with international partners can support Nepal's efforts to address outstanding concerns and develop a justice system that responds more effectively to the needs of victims.

The Special Rapporteur also expressed disappointment that his planned country visit to Nepal could not take place in 2026, describing the visit as a valuable opportunity to deepen engagement with government authorities and other stakeholders. He confirmed his intention to continue discussions with the government to identify alternative dates, allowing him to assess developments and contribute to ongoing efforts to advance transitional justice. Duhaime thanked those who had contributed to preparations for the scheduled visit and encouraged them to continue sharing relevant information until new arrangements are confirmed.

Victims' Rights and Community Participation Must Guide the Justice Process

The UN expert emphasised that Nepal's transitional justice agenda must protect the rights of victims to truth, justice, reparations, memorialisation and guarantees that past violations will not happen again. These commitments are important for recognising the experiences of conflict-affected families, preserving the memory of past abuses and creating stronger safeguards against future human rights violations. Duhaime encouraged the authorities to involve victims, civil society organisations and affected communities in meaningful discussions so that their experiences and concerns influence the country's approach to justice and reconciliation.

Greater participation from survivors and local communities could help build trust in transitional justice institutions and ensure that decisions reflect the realities faced by people affected by the conflict. Duhaime's appeal places particular importance on sustained cooperation between government institutions, victims' representatives and human rights organisations, recognising that lasting peace requires accountability alongside efforts to rebuild communities. The 20th anniversary of the peace agreement offers Nepal an opportunity to demonstrate progress through practical measures that deliver justice and protect human dignity.

Duhaime also expressed solidarity with communities affected by Nepal's recent flood disaster, acknowledging the difficulties faced by families dealing with the consequences of the emergency. He urged the government to place human rights at the centre of its response, ensuring that the needs and dignity of affected people remain priorities during recovery efforts. His broader message calls on Nepal to strengthen its commitment to human rights through both immediate crisis responses and sustained efforts to address the unresolved consequences of its civil war.