The CBI Friday sought extension of P Chidambaram's custodial interrogation by five days in a Delhi court in the INX Media case. He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on expiry of his 4-day CBI custody.

Chidambaram, 73, was arrested on August 21 and produced before the court the next day; since then he is in the CBI custody. His son Karti was also present in the court.

