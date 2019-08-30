International Development News
Northern Irish court sets Sept. 6 for challenge to parliament suspension

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 30-08-2019 16:22 IST
A legal challenge seeking to place an interim block on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament will be heard in a Northern Irish court next week, a judge said on Friday.

At a hearing in Belfast's High Court, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan set Sept. 6 for the presentation of legal argument on the interim injunction that is being sought by a rights activist seeking to have the suspension reversed.

COUNTRY : Ireland
