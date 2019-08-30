NGT sets up panel to inspect construction of bridge on Zuari

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a committee to inspect the ongoing construction of a six-lane bridge across the river Zuari near Panaji following allegations of CRZ norms violation. The NGT's central bench at New Delhi passed the order on Tuesday on a petition filed by `Federation of Rainbow Warriors', a Goa-based NGO.

The committee comprises officials from the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA), Goa State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and Goa Pollution Control Board. It will inspect the project, examine the issues raised by the NGO and submit a report, the order said.

The NGO alleged that the project violates the conditions laid down by the GCZMA while issuing Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance on December 1, 2015. The bridge will be part of the Mumbai-Goa national highway.

The NGO alleged that construction debris were being dumped in CRZ area, no mangrove conservation and management plan was prepared and the ambient air quality was not being monitored. Area falling under CRZ-1 category was being reclaimed and mangroves were being cut down indiscriminately, it said..

