3 men convicted under SC/ST Act for abusing Thane woman

A court in Thane, Maharashtra, sentenced a man to three years in jail under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Friday for abusing an adivasi woman, an official said. Special Judge (SC/ST Act) G P Shirsat also imposed a fined of Rs 5,000 on Devidas Ramchandra Patil, additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale said.

Two others, who were with Patil at the time of the incident, were given one-year jail sentences, along with a fine of Rs 1,000 each, she said. "Patil, along with labourers Sainath Savra and Santosh Waghe, went to the house of the victim, located in Bhiwandi area, on April 5, 2014 and abused her. Savra and Waghe molested her," Hiwrale said.

