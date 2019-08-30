International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU ministers "more positive" towards West Balkan countries' EU membership talks -Finnish FM

Reuters Helsinki
Updated: 30-08-2019 18:48 IST
EU ministers "more positive" towards West Balkan countries' EU membership talks -Finnish FM

Image Credit: Pixabay

Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said EU colleagues had more expectations of proceeding towards EU membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania as the bloc's leaders met in Helsinki.

"In my opinion, there were more positive expectations that at some point we could proceed to talks with North Macedonia and Albania," Haavisto told a news conference after the talks.

EU foreign ministers met in Helsinki to discuss inviting the two Western Balkan countries to become members one day, a decision repeatedly postponed over the bloc's internal divisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Finland
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019