Sudan's ex-president Bashir charged with corruption, holding illicit foreign currency

Reuters Khartoum
Updated: 31-08-2019 15:55 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Sudanese judge formally indicted former president Omar al-Bashir on charges of possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption on Saturday.

Questioned in court for the first time, Bashir said that he had received $25 million from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but that he had not used the money for private purposes.

A lawyer for Bashir said that his client denied the charges against him and that witnesses for the defense would be presented at the next hearing.

Also Read: Sudan: Ousted President Omar Al-Bashir's bail plea rejected - report

COUNTRY : Sudan
