Court fixes Sep 21 for taking cognisance of supplementary chargesheet against Lalu's daughter

A court here on Saturday fixed September 21 for passing an order on taking cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet in a money-laundering case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti and others. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar recorded the submissions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and posted the matter for the next date.

In the chargesheet filed through Special Public Prosecutor Atul Tripathi, the probe agency has named 35 new accused, of which 15 are individuals and the rest are companies. Of the 15 individuals, there are eight chartered accountants. The chargesheet has also mentioned the details of shares worth Rs 8,000 crore.

The central agency had raided a farmhouse and a few other locations in July 2017 as part of its probe against two brothers -- Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain -- and others, who were alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using shell companies. The ED had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who had allegedly mediated and provided a cash amount of "Rs 90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium".

Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors of the firm in the past. The ED has alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal and the daughter and son-in-law of Prasad, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and a former Bihar chief minister, are the "key persons behind the laundering of Rs 1.2 crore".

