One dead, six wounded in France after suspected knife attack

One person was found dead and six others wounded on Saturday in the city of Villeurbanne, near Lyon, central France, after a suspected knife attack, a local police source told Reuters. A suspect who was carrying a knife was arrested while authorities were on the hunt for a suspected second attacker believed to be in possession of a metal spike used to roast meat.

Motivations behind the suspected attack, which was reported to have taken place around 1430 GMT, were not clearly established, the source added.

Also Read: Harbhajan, Bindra among five sportspersons appointed of PIS' governing council members

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)