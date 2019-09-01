International Development News
Maharashtra man gets 3 years in jail for abetting wife's suicide

PTI Thane
Updated: 01-09-2019 17:10 IST
A tribal man from Talasari in Maharashtra's Palghar district was sentenced to three years in jail for abetting the suicide of his wife. Pradeep Laxman Bhoye (30) was also fined Rs 20,000 by Assistant Sessions Judge S Tambe in his order on Saturday, additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar said.

"Bhoye used to harass and beat up his wife Darshana (22) as he blamed her for not having children. Fed up of the torture, she set herself ablaze on May 10, 2017," Moholkar said. Bhoye was found guilty under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, she added.

COUNTRY : India
