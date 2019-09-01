Death toll from West Texas shooting rises to seven -Fox News

The death toll in Saturday's gun rampage in West Texas rose to seven on Sunday, Fox News reported, and police said they would hold a news conference later in the day.

Police had earlier said five people, including the gunman, were killed in the mass shooting that began with a traffic stop and ended when the shooter was cornered by officers in the parking lot of a cinema complex in Odessa, Texas.

