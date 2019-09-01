International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Death toll from West Texas shooting rises to seven -Fox News

Reuters Texas
Updated: 01-09-2019 20:18 IST
Death toll from West Texas shooting rises to seven -Fox News

Image Credit: Twitter (@TwitterMoments)

The death toll in Saturday's gun rampage in West Texas rose to seven on Sunday, Fox News reported, and police said they would hold a news conference later in the day.

Police had earlier said five people, including the gunman, were killed in the mass shooting that began with a traffic stop and ended when the shooter was cornered by officers in the parking lot of a cinema complex in Odessa, Texas.

Also Read: Australian police tell Chinese to keep peace after scuffles at rally over HK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019