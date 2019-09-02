There is time for Britain to put forward concrete Brexit proposals for the Irish border but Dublin will first wait and see how a "volatile" week in the British parliament pans out, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

Varadkar said alternatives to the Irish backstop insurance policy suggested so far would unobtrusively facilitate controls at the currently seamless border, and while that is better than nothing, it not the outcome Ireland wants.

"But I am patient and there is time yet between now and October 31 and like I say, we will look at any proposals that the British government puts forward," Varadkar said, adding that his office was working on two possible dates to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnston next week. "This is a very volatile and dynamic situation. Events are happening in the House of Commons this week and we're going to have to see how they pan out. I could very easily make an initiative today and find out in 48 hours that it is totally out of date, so I think we have to allow things to develop in Westminster."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)