Domestic violence case: Court issues arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammed Shami

A city court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammed Shami in connection with a case of alleged domestic violence filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan, saying he should surrender within 15 days of returning to the country. Shami is currently on tour of the West Indies with the Indian cricket team and is due to leave for home on September 4.

Taking note that the pacer is away on 'national duty', Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Alipore, Subrata Mukherjee kept in abeyance execution of the warrant till 15 days after his return to the country, Shami's lawyer Sheikh Salim Rahaman said. The court directed that Shami will have to surrender before it within 15 days of returning to India, failing which the arrest warrant would be executed against him.

Anirban Guha Thakurta, the lawyer representing Jahan, said he moved the court as Shami was not responding to legal formalities. The ACJM also issued a warrant against Shami's brother Haseeb Ahmed, who is also an accused in the case, her lawyer said.

Jahan had filed the case of domestic violence against Shami and some of his family members in early 2018.

