REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Rafa Nadal faced his stiffest challenge yet at the U.S. Open but raised his game to beat Marin Cilic 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Monday and continue his quest for a fourth Flushing Meadows title.

TENNIS-USOPEN-MARTENS/ Mertens ends Ahn's Cinderella run at the U.S. Open

NEW YORK - Belgium's Elise Mertens put American wildcard Kristie Ahn's U.S. Open run to an abrupt end on Monday, defeating her soundly 6-1 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS SRI LANKA-ELECTION/SIRISENA (TV)

Sri Lanka President Sirisena to announce support for presidential candidate Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to announce who his Freedom Party will support in the presidential election -- to be held before the first week of December.

3 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/RAAB (TV)

Foreign minister takes questions in parliament Foreign minister Dominic Raab and his ministerial team takes questions in parliament.

3 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT FRANCE-LEDRIAN/

French Foreign Minister speaks to diplomatic press French foreign minister speaks on the record to the French diplomatic press association. Subjects to range from Iran, Russia, and relations with the United States.

3 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/SVALBARD (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE: On the front lines of climate change in the northernmost town on Earth Longyearbyen, the main town of Norway's Svalbard archipelago, is on the front lines of climate change. With a population of slightly more than 2,000 people, it is the northernmost permanent settlement on the planet. It is also the fastest-warming.

3 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT COLOMBIA-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

White House adviser Ivanka Trump visits Colombia Ivanka Trump, White House adviser and daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Colombia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

4 Sep HONGKONG-PROTESTS/JOSHUA WONG-TAIWAN (TV)

Activists leader Joshua Wong discusses Hong Kong and Taiwan's future Pro-democracy activist leader Joshua Wong, who has recently been released on bail after being detained in wake of Hong Kong protests, holds a talk with the general republic in Taipei about the future of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

4 Sep BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

Earliest possible date for a vote of no confidence in PM Johnson Parliament could discuss and vote on a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This would rely on the opposition Labour Party submitting a motion for debate on Sept. 3. Labor have not said whether they will do this.

4 Sep BRITAIN-EU/FROST

Britain's Brexit negotiator David Frost in Brussels for Commission talks British and EU Brexit negotiators meet in Brussels to discuss any new ways of replacing the backstop in Britain's stalled divorce deal like the House of Commons in London pushes to prevent any no-deal Brexit on Oct.31.

4 Sep BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND (TV)

Government published a report on progress to forming N. Ireland executive The government publishes a report on progress towards forming an executive in Northern Ireland. At some point in the following days, lawmakers will need to vote on a motion acknowledging the report. this could see lawmakers attempt to add amendments challenging the PM's Brexit strategy.

4 Sep USA-ARCTIC/ICELAND

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iceland for talks about 'incursions' into the Arctic Circle by China and Russia, according to a senior Trump administration official.

4 Sep BRAZIL-POLITICS/PENSIONS (PIX)

Brazil Senate committee votes on pension reform bill The Senate's constitution and justice committee is expected to approve the fiscally-crucial pension reform bill, allowing the proposal to advance to the Senate floor. Any changes will be gathered in a separate bill to avoid delays in having to return to the lower chamber for approval.

4 Sep CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TEXAS-EXECUTION/ Texas to execute Billy Crutsinger, convicted of two murders

Texas is scheduled to execute Billy Crutsinger who was convicted of capital murder in the 2003 stabbing deaths of Pearl Magouirk, 89, and her 71-year-old daughter Patricia Syren in Fort Worth, Texas. 4 Sep

GERMANY-TRADING/TRIAL (PIX) Germany puts bankers on trial as part of the biggest post-war fraud probe

German prosecutors to accuse two British bankers of involvement in a fraud that cost the state 440 million euros, as the country's biggest post-war fraud probe gathers pace. The move by state prosecutors in Cologne follows a years-long investigation into a scheme devised by bankers to make illegitimate double tax reclaims for share trades. The German regional court in Bonn has said that the two had been accused of involvement in fraudulent reclaims between 2006 and 2011. 4 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

3 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks on the economy Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks on the economy before an event hosted by the Stonehill College Meehan School of Business, in Easton, Mass.

3 Sep 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT GEORGIA-RATES/

Georgia's central bank to announce its decision on refinancing rate Georgia's central bank holds its monetary committee meeting, where it makes a decision on a key refinancing rate

4 Sep SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN/JOBS (PIX)

Jobless South Korean youth feel added challenge from mounting dispute with Japan A deepening trade dispute and bitter row over forced labour during World War Two, which has pushed ties between the two countries to their lowest levels since the establishment of diplomatic relations, is making South Korea reconsider Japan as a place to work for graduates who have all but given up on hope of finding work at home, where youth unemployment is at 10%.

4 Sep AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/GDP

Australia-GDP for Q2 ABS data on GDP is expected to show the economy expanded at its slowest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, even though growth may have picked up a little from a weak first quarter.

4 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

JAPAN-NUCLEAR/WATER Japan briefs diplomats on the treatment of contaminated water at Fukushima nuclear plant

Officials from the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) to brief diplomats on status of contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear plant that is stalling progress on cleaning up the site and raising concerns the water may be dumped into the ocean. 4 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/GUEST OF HONOUR (PIX) (TV)

Luke Wilson, David Thewlis star in Venice competition film 'Guest of Honour' Atom Egoyan's 'Guest of Honour', starring Luke Wilson, David Thewlis and Rossif Sutherland, screens in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

3 Sep 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/ABOUT ENDLESSNESS (PIX) (TV)

Swedish Golden Lion winner premieres the new film at Venice Swedish Golden Lion-winning director Roy Andersson presents his new movie "About Endlessness" at the 76th Venice Film Festival, where the film is screening in Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

3 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THE PAINTED BIRD (TV)

Czech film 'The Painted Bird' screens in Competition at Venice Czech movie 'The Painted Bird', directed by Vaclav Marhoul and starring Petr Kotlar, Udo Kier, Stellan Skarsgard and Harvey Keitel, receives its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it is screening in Competition.

3 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 3 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Qatar launches logo for 2022 World Cup

Organizers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup launch the tournament's official logo at 20:22 local time (1622 GMT). The logo will be displayed on various landmarks in Qatar and around the world. 3 Sep 13:22 ET / 17:22 GMT

