Reuters London
Updated: 03-09-2019 19:49 IST
Britain calls for credible investigation into Hong Kong protests

British foreign minister Dominic Raab called on Tuesday for a credible independent investigation into the behavior of the police during the recent protests in its former colony Hong Kong.

"In relation to the conduct of the police - and let's also recognize some of the violence on the ground they have got to deal with - but in relation to disproportionate actions, and overeactions, it is very clear that there is an independent police complaints council carrying out an inquiry, but the point I have made is it has to be credible," Raab told parliament.

