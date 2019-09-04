International Development News
Court to pass order on ED's plea for custodial interrogation of D K Shivakumar

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-09-2019 17:53 IST
A Delhi court Wednesday reserved order on Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is arrested in a money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar would shortly pronounce the order in the matter.

Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, was produced before the court after he underwent medical check up at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.

COUNTRY : India
