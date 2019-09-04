Court to pass order on ED's plea for custodial interrogation of D K Shivakumar

A Delhi court Wednesday reserved order on Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is arrested in a money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar would shortly pronounce the order in the matter.

Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, was produced before the court after he underwent medical check up at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)