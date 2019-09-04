International Development News
Nigeria police says to boost security at embassies, foreign businesses

Reuters Abuja
Updated: 04-09-2019 23:26 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nigerian police plan to boost security at embassies and foreign businesses in the country in the wake of violence targeted at South African-owned companies, the police said on Wednesday.

Violence erupted in Nigeria against South African companies in retaliation for attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa aimed at foreign-owned businesses.

MTN, and Shoprite closed their stores in Nigeria on Wednesday.

COUNTRY : Nigeria
