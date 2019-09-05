INX Media case: P Chidambaram produced before Delhi court

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case.

He was brought to the special court hours after he withdrew his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him following which he was sent to the CBI custody.

Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends today.

