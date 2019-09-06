International Development News
Istanbul mayor believes higher court will reverse main opposition ruling

Reuters Istanbul
Updated: 06-09-2019 19:17 IST
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said on Friday he believed a court ruling sentencing the main opposition's Istanbul chairwoman to nearly 10 years in prison would be reversed by higher courts, adding that he was saddened by the decision.

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced the prominent opposition official for insulting the president and spreading terrorist propaganda, a lawmaker from the main opposition party said. Imamoglu was speaking to reporters in the coastal province of Izmir.

COUNTRY : Turkey
