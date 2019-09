A plane with Ukrainian markings has taken off from Moscow's Vnukovo airport on its way to Kyiv as part of a prisoner swap operation, a Reuters witness and Russian news agencies reported.

At the same time, a Russian plane left Kyiv's Borispol airport, a Reuters witness and Ukrainian officials said.

