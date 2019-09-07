International Development News
France hopes new Italian govt will help boost ties- Le Maire

Reuters Paris
Updated: 07-09-2019 15:33 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday he hoped the arrival of a new Italian government would strengthen bilateral ties between Rome and Paris as well as their cooperation on European matters.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Le Maire said he had phoned Italy's new Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri to congratulate him and hoped a meeting with him next week in Helsinki could pave the way for new French-Italian initiatives, including economic projects.

