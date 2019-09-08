Saudi Arabia, UAE urge Yemen government and separatists to halt military actions

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates called on Yemen's separatists and the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to halt all military actions in south Yemen.

"We assert the importance of completely halting all military actions .. or violations against public and private property," the two countries said in a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency (SPA).

