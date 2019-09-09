France's Le Drain: too early to lift sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine

France's foreign minister on Monday welcomed positive moves by Russia and Ukraine in past weeks to ease a crisis between the two countries, including a prisoner swap over the weekend but said it was premature to lift sanctions against Moscow.

"It's not yet the time to lift sanctions. We are seeing a new state of mind compared to that of the last few years, which we are pleased about," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a joint news conference.

