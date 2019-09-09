"Time is of the essence," U.N. nuclear chief tells Iran

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief impressed upon Iranian officials the importance of providing swift cooperation with his agency as it seeks information on its activities, he said on Monday, a day after holding meetings in Tehran.

"Time is of the essence," International Atomic Energy Agency Acting Director-General Cornel Feruta told a news conference. He said he was pleased with the tone and input from the Iranian side, and his message had been "very well understood".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)