U.S. House panel calls on former top Trump aide Flynn to testify on Sept. 25

The U.S. House intelligence committee sent a letter on Friday to Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, demanding he appear for testimony before the panel on Sept. 25, a committee aide said on Monday.

In a letter seen by Reuters, the committee said Flynn had failed to comply with its subpoena or cooperate with its efforts to secure his compliance.

