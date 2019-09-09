International Development News
Development News Edition
U.S. House panel calls on former top Trump aide Flynn to testify on Sept. 25

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 09-09-2019 21:04 IST
The U.S. House intelligence committee sent a letter on Friday to Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, demanding he appear for testimony before the panel on Sept. 25, a committee aide said on Monday.

In a letter seen by Reuters, the committee said Flynn had failed to comply with its subpoena or cooperate with its efforts to secure his compliance.

COUNTRY : United States
