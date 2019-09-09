U.S. House committees launch probe of Trump, Giuliani and Ukraine

Three U.S. House of Representatives committees said on Monday they had begun "a wide-ranging investigation" into reports that President Donald Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others pressured Ukraine's government to assist Trump's re-election campaign.

The Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees wrote to the White House and State Department seeking records related to what they described as efforts to "manipulate the Ukrainian justice system."

