International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-Several people shot in Dutch city of Dordrecht -police

Reuters Dordrecht
Updated: 09-09-2019 23:39 IST
UPDATE 1-Several people shot in Dutch city of Dordrecht -police

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Several people were shot in the Dutch city of Dordrecht "in a very serious" incident early on Monday evening, Dutch officials said.

No details were immediately available and it was unclear if there were fatalities. Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff said on Twitter there had been "a very serious shooting incident" and that he was heading to the scene.

Police could not confirm local media reports of three fatal victims in the city, near the port of Rotterdam. Police said emergency response teams were at the scene to treat victims and investigate the shooting.

Also Read: Oppn, press got taste of 'draconian administration', 'brute force' unleashed on people in J-K: Rahul

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Netherlands
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019