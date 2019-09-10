Vikram Nath takes oath as new chief justice of Gujarat HC

Justice Vikram Nath was sworn in as the new chief justice of the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar in presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, various dignitaries and judges of the high court, an official release said.

The high court was without a regular chief justice since November last year after then chief justice R Subhash Reddy was elevated to the supreme court. Since then, Justice Anant Dave has been serving as the acting chief justice.

Justice Nath was serving as a judge in the Allahabad High Court before he was shifted to the Gujarat High Court.

