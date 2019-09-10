International Development News
N.Irish court to make no-deal Brexit ruling on Thursday

Reuters Dublin
Updated: 10-09-2019 15:47 IST
Belfast's High Court is to rule on Thursday on the legality of a British exit from the European Union without a withdrawal agreement after an activist argued such a move would not be compatible with Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord.

The rights activist, Raymond McCord, also argued that a no-deal Brexit was not provided for in existing legislation.

"I will provide the reserve judgement of the court on Thursday morning," Judge Bernard McCloskey said.

