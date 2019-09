U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House national security adviser John Bolton will hold a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) on Tuesday, the White House said.

The White House provided no details on the topic of the briefing in its announcement.

