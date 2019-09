Russia says exit of Trump adviser Bolton unlikely to help ties - RIA

Russia does not expect its ties with Washington to suddenly improve following the exit of U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly fired Bolton amid disagreements with his hardline aide over how to handle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.

Ryabkov said that such staff reshuffles in the United States have not led to a normalisation in relations in the past.

Also Read: Europe rights court condemns Russia over Magnitsky death

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)