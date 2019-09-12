Deepak Talwar's close aide among four sent to one-day judicial custody in FCRA violation case

A Delhi court on Thursday sent four persons, including Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, to one day judicial custody in a case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules by his NGO Advantage India. The case relates to alleged misappropriation of Rs 90 crore received by Advantage India through foreign funding.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Naveen Kumar Kashyap sent Yasmin, Tarun Kapoor, Pradeep Sood and Jatin Wadhera to jail while seeking certain clarification from the CBI by Friday on the procedure as per which they were apprehended. The court passed the order after the four accused challenged their custodial interrogation sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In further hearing of the case on Friday, the court will decide whether the four should be sent to CBI custody. According to the CBI, Yasmin played an active role in diverting funds received by Advantage India and was responsible for the day-to-day working of companies linked to Talwar.

Talwar is already in judicial custody following his arrest by the CBI in July this year. He was deported from the UAE in January and taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate.

The case relates to allegations of misutilisation of foreign contribution, which was received under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme for carrying out educational and social activities in India. "The funds to the tune of Rs 90.72 crore were allegedly received mainly from a foreign-based company in the bank accounts of a Delhi-based private firm/NGO registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 for carrying out social welfare activities in the field of education," a CBI spokesperson had said after registration of FIR in November 2017.

He had said the agency booked six entities -- Delhi-based Advantage India, Accordis Health Care Pvt Ltd, Talwar, Sunil Khandewal of Accordis Health, MD of Accordis Health Raman Kapoor, another consultant T Kapoor -- and other unidentified people. The agency has alleged that Talwar and his NGO, in the name of purchasing ambulances and other articles, diverted the funds received from Europe's leading missile manufacturing company MBDA and the Airbus group.

This, it claimed, was in violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

